RANGELEY — A special election will be held Nov. 5 to complete the term of Wendyll Caisse who is moving to Dallas Plantation.

She submitted her written resignation to the Select Board on Aug. 19. Her term was to expire June 30, 2026.

“It is with incredible disappointment that I must submit my formal intent to step down from the Rangeley Board of Selectmen due to relocating to Dallas Plantation,” Caisee wrote in her letter provided by Town Manager Joe Roach.

“This event was not expected nor planned when I ran for office and deepest apologies are extended to those who took the time to cast a vote for me. Due to business transactions outside of our control, my husband Alex and I had to make the tough decision to sell our home on Quimby Pond. It’s been is my pleasure and honor to serve the town of Rangeley alongside some truly talented and intelligent people,” Caisse wrote.

She said she is willing to serve through October.

Caisse won a six-way contest in June 2023 with 214 votes. Winning the other selectman’s seat was James Jannace with 207 votes. He is chairperson of the five-member board.

Nomination papers are available at the Town Office, Town Clerk Marti Belt said Tuesday, and must be filed by Sept. 5.

Several people have taken out papers but none have been returned.

