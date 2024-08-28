To the Editor:

On November 5, I will cast my vote for Bruce Bryant for District 19 Maine State Senator.

If you know Bruce Bryant, as so very many people in Western Maine do, you know he was born and raised here and stayed on to work and raise his family.

Bruce knows his way around the State House! And you know that he has worked here and in Augusta to improve the lives of his constituents and their communities.

I’m voting for Bruce on November 5 because I know his win is a win for us.

Linda Macgregor

Rumford Center

