AUGUSTA—New Ventures Maine is offering an online class this fall, Build Your Business Website, designed to empower small business owners to create a website that fits their business model. The class will be offered at no charge to participants and is made possible through Empower by GoDaddy in partnership with New Ventures Maine.

Build Your Business Website is offered online using a design and development platform. Participants will attend live demo webinars for creating their site, network with other Maine entrepreneurs, learn how to manage and update their site, and extend marketing efforts online.

Two class times are available for participants to choose from:

Tuesdays, September 17 – October 22, 3:00 – 4:30 p.m. (6 sessions); or

Wednesdays, October 23 – December 4, 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. (6 sessions)

Class topics include: Define your Brand; Design a Great Website; Create Compelling Website Content; Build Your Website with GoDaddy’s Website Builder; Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Fundamentals; Social Media Essentials; E-Commerce; Email Marketing.

All levels of experience with technology are welcome. Entrepreneurs who participate in the class receive free tools, including:

Domain name (.com or .org)

Web site hosting (commerce or non-commerce)

Branded email address

Empower Alumni annual discount program

Pre-registration is required and accessible online at https://newventuresmaine.org/classes/. For more information, contact Alicia LaFosse at 207-753-6581 or alicia.lafosse@maine.edu.

