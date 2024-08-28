NEW SHARON — The Select Board sent letters to residents of Crystal Vale, Clearwater and Gordon roads Tuesday advising them Crystal Vale Road will close Sept. 3 to replace Bullens Mills Bridge.

“We understand that this closure will cause inconvenience and disruption to your travel routines,” selectmen wrote. “We apologize for the hardship. The replacement of the bridge is a necessary step to ensure the safety of crossing longevity of its infrastructure.”

The bridge over Muddy Brook was built in 1940. According to a Maine Department of Transportation inspection in 2022, the deck is in “very good” shape but the primary structure is in “serious condition” and the substructure is in “fair condition.”

In June, the Select Board reviewed two bids and chose the $744,000 offer from Wyman & Simpson in Richmond. The other bid was about $1.2 million.

At a special town meeting Aug. 13, voters approved loaning $744,000, not factoring in interest, to pay for the project, which is expected to be completed by Dec. 31.

Selectmen said they intend to provide updates on the work and will do their best to minimize any delays.

