Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. Our lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, 12-4 p.m. We are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our open hours to schedule an appointment. Also call if you are interested in other shelter services such as Pet Nail Trim – $10/pet; Microchip Services – $20/pet; Pet ID Tags- $5/tag; Frontline, Under 70 pounds – $10; Frontline, Over 70 pounds – $15; and Cat Spay/Neuter Voucher – $40/pet.

We are currently able to accept surrenders on an emergency and space available basis. If the need to surrender is not urgent, we can help provide you with pet food and supplies from our Pet Food Pantry.

Lentil – Female – 7+ years – Bluetick Coonhound

Meet Lentil! This spotted lady came to us several months ago as a stray, and we discovered that she was pregnant! We made sure to keep her nice and comfortable until she could give birth to her EIGHT puppies. Now that her pups have grown, she is ready to get spoiled like she deserves! Lentil is a very sweet girl, though she is a hound and has many houndlike traits. The biggest thing with Lentil is that she has a very keen prey drive, so she needs a home that is free of small animals. She is also very vocal and likes to keep you up to date on all things that move. Lentil is very sweet and goofy when it comes to people, but she is not the biggest fan of other dogs, so she is looking for a home to live as the sole Hound Queen. She needs to have lots of space to run, though because she is a hound, we recommend keeping her leashed when outside as she may pick up on a trail. Miss Lentil is a very bouncy, energetic gal who loves to be silly and make you laugh! Come and meet this speckled beauty!

Nosey – Male – 1-3 years – Black shorthair

Meet Nosey! This friendly cat is likely the first cat to approach you when you come into our adult cat room. He is extremely sweet and loves pets, to be held, and just any affection in general. His name is Nosey because he just wants to be all up in your business. He is absolutely fantastic around kids, and doesn’t mind being handled at all. He has so much love to give, so come and see if this sweet boy is the next member of your family!

