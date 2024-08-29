FARMINGTON — Selectmen on Tuesday evening, Aug. 27, accepted a $5,000 donation from Junior Turner on behalf of Farmington Falls Fire Co. Inc. to be used for Philbrick Park in Farmington Falls.

“As time has moved up, Farmington is doing more to Philbrick Park than they have in years past,” Junior Turner said. “There is no question about it. Some of the things they are doing, like taking over the mowing and stuff like that which we have been doing for many years we are glad to see that. Just glad to see them step forward and help us.”

The Farmington Falls Fire Co, Inc. joined Farmington Fire and Rescue several years ago, Turner noted. Philbrick donated the field to Farmington Falls Fire Co. Inc. for a baseball field, athletics, whatever, he stated. “We kept that in mind over the years,” he said. “Where Farmington has been helping out a lot more from the Rec Department we have gained a fair amount of money in our budget in the Falls. It is all because of what we do as far as our yard sales and renting our tables and chairs out and stuff.”

Turner said when he saw the article about plans for Philbrick Park he brought it to the board, said it would be a good time to donate some money to enhance the park. The board agreed and approved $5,000, which was what Turner said he was thinking of.

There could be more money to come in the future, Turner noted. “We have to keep a certain amount in our account because we fund the Hawks baseball teams,” he stated. “We pay the insurances on the players and for having our activities down there, whatever they need to keep the ball team running.”

Turner said townspeople on both sides of the bridge are for keeping the park going even though it is Chesterville on one side. “The teams are now made up of kids from all towns, so your crowds are getting bigger and it just looks like a good place to enhance,” he added.

Chair Joshua Bell asked Matthew Foster, director of Parks and Recreation if he had any plans the money could be used for.

“There’s always plans,” Foster replied. “When I took over as director, we saw that there was becoming less and less of you that were helping and stuff. The organization died down, volunteerism died down and some people retired. So we took it on, the department put in more effort and helped them out.”

It is a town-owned park, Foster said. A playground had to be taken down for liability issues, there is a small basketball court that is not in great shape, he noted.

“As parks director the largest focus is on Hippach Field because it is the biggest, most popular, expensive park that we have,” Foster said. “We are also looking to serve underserved portions of town, whether that means parks that we currently have or population growth in different areas of town that we need to expand into and maybe look at adding a new facility or new small park or structure for growth areas.”

Philbrick Park has been needing some help for a while, Foster noted. He brought Phil Hutchins, director of public works there to look at drainage issues as that area floods easily. Different solutions to fix other things are also being considered, he said.

“To really grow any portion of our community there has to be something that is worth living there for,” Foster said. Farmington Falls is a perfect spot, homes are there, their community is there, he stated. It is far enough from Farmington that kids are not riding their bikes and walking down here, he noted.

“We can put some more time and effort into [Philbrick Park].” Foster said. “It has been in the plan but there are some issues with the place. Deed restrictions that we are looking into and wanting to clean up, some of those things. The long term goal is to enhance the park. Maybe playgrounds, enhance the basketball court, fix some of those things up a little bit, maybe fix the drainage.”

There are many things that can be done, are part of the vision in the Master Parks Plan, Foster said. “It is that whole holistic look of the entire town,” he stated. “Every park that we have. Every community center that is developing and growing and how we are going to serve our public in the best way we can.”

