FARMINGTON — Selectmen on Tuesday, Aug. 27, approved an expenditure of $162,995 to purchase a 2024 Multi-Hog CX75 [mk II] from Central Equipment Co. in Stillwater.

“This equipment is essential to enhance our department’s ability to maintain sidewalks efficiently, particularly during the winter months when snow removal is critical for public safety,” Public Works Director Phil Hutchins stated. “Currently, our team relies on outdated and under-powered machinery that is both time consuming and prone to frequent breakdowns, leading to delays in service and increased maintenance costs.”

This machine is specifically designed for snow removal and general sidewalk maintenance such as sanding and salting sidewalks, he said. “It will allow us to work more effectively, ensuring that sidewalks are cleared promptly and kept in good condition throughout the winter months,” he noted.

The machine comes with a two-year warranty, an extended warranty can also be purchased, Hutchins said. It comes with a snowblower, hydraulic V-plow, dump body and drop sander, according to information provided.

Selectman Matthew Smith has had machines with similar engines. No antifreeze is needed, they are very unique, are great motors when they run, he said.

“Especially these new ones, they just came out with a Tier 5 engine,” Hutchins said. “That is what we are facing, why the warranty is especially important with this. Central Equipment is very reliable when it comes to service. The company gets parts overnight, will come out in the middle of a storm. Probably 90 to 100% of the whole concept is service and parts availability.”

Chadwich Baross with offices in Westbrook and Bangor submitted a $190,000 bid for a 2024 Prinoth SW50 with snowblower and drop sander attachments. HP Fairfield in Skowhegan gave a $197,150 bid for a 2024 Trackless MT7 with a snowblower, drop sander, rear dump body and V-plow.

“It seems like our sidewalks beat the heck out of machines and vice versa, the machines beat the heck out of sidewalks,” Selectman Richard Morton said. He asked if that was due to the operator or equipment not being suited for what the town is using them for.

Some is due to conditions when everything is snow covered, the same with plowing – curb lines on roadsides getting damaged, Hutchins responded. “It is a combination between conditions and I guess the operators as well,” he said.

Risks come with having a big enough, powerful enough machine to cover the territory needed in time, Morton noted. A smaller machine really wouldn’t do the job, he added.

“Exactly,” Hutchins stated. A machine purchased in 2019 only has a 49 horsepower engine, not a lot for municipal sidewalk equipment, he noted. This machine has a 75 horsepower engine, is a lot more powerful, he said. When underpowered and the snow is heavy, the equipment overheats, it is time consuming, things are breaking down, he said.

When asked if special training was required, Hutchins said salespeople show the machine, allow it to be driven and go over its general functionality. There is an in-house assessment showing the operator knows the functionality, he noted.

Town Manager Erica LaCroix said the company will accept a signed order, the town doesn’t have to pay immediately as it takes lead time to get the machine.

Funds will come from the equipment reserve account, the same account the bucket truck purchase came from, Hutchins stated. The balance after that purchase is $190,510 and there would be $27,515 left if this purchase is approved, he said.

Chair Joshua Bell asked about what would make the $30,000 difference in price.

Name brand is being paid for with the other two, they have been around for years, Hutchins replied. “Multi-Hog is a newer product,” he stated.

One of the town’s older machines is running, no one will take those machines in trade, Hutchins added.

Bell suggested auctioning in the spring.

Smith said the purchase is necessary.

