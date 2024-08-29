PHILLIPS – As Phillips Elementary School students gathered together for a first day assembly, principal Jeff Pillsbury shared that the school is in good shape in terms of staff. They recently hired a long-term substitute teacher, and Pillsbury feels that they are currently much better off than many other schools staff-wise.

Pillsbury also shared that they are still settling into the new district-wide Building Assets, Reducing Risks [BARR] program that was put in place last year. The program is meant to build relationships between staff and students, as well as student to student relationships. Pillsbury said that he hopes this program will translate to student academics as well to create a safe and comfortable learning environment.

