Nicole Cotnoir waits Thursday morning with twins Bella and Brady Michaud, 11, and stepdad Jeremy Cotnoir for the school bus to arrive at their home on Route 4 North in North Jay. The twins are in sixth grade at Spruce Mountain Middle School in Jay. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Members of the Henry family wait Thursday morning for the Regional School Unit 73 bus to arrive on Old Jay Hill Road in North Jay. From left are Bryce Henry, sixth grader Jacob Henry, grandmother Lisa Henry, eighth grader David Henry, grandmother Candy Goodwin, sixth grader Katie Henry and Cassie Goodwin with her dog, Arlo. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

A teacher puts her children on a school bus Thursday morning at Spruce Mountain Elementary School in Jay. For school staff members, it is easier to have children attending the primary school in Livermore get on the bus at their parent’s workplace. Dave Howes drives the bus. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

