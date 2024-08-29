JAY — Reconstruction of the Hollandstrong Tennis Court Project is expected to begin in late September or early October, according to Deb Roberts, who was instrumental is establishing the Hollandstrong Community Foundation in memory of her son.

The work is a joint venture of the foundation and Regional School Unit 73 to rebuild the courts at 10 Tiger Lane next to Spruce Mountain Elementary School.

Roberts and family members set up the foundation in memory of her son, Michael Holland, after he and 32 crew members died when the SS El Faro sank during Hurricane Joaquin near Crooked Island, Bahamas on Oct. 1, 2015. He was a 2008 graduate of Jay High School and a lifelong Mainer.

The courts had not been used for years and were in disrepair. Through the foundation, Roberts has been raising money to rebuild them and add a third court.

RSU 73 Superintendent Scott Albert said, “It is a very slow process, and sometimes difficult to wait to hear from the government for the grant updates. I am very pleased with everyone who is willing to help make this project a reality. I am impressed with how many people that are willing to help with in-kind labor and donations. Without their help and Deb Roberts’ hard work, we would not be moving forward with the project.”

Phase one includes grading, gravel installation, retaining wall slope protection and underground electrical work and lighting. Phase two includes fine grading and loam repair, supply and installation of court and walkway surfaces, fencing and tennis court surface and nets installation.

In April 2022, Jay voters authorized the Select Board to approve using town labor and equipment for a $9,000 in-kind contribution to the project.

On Monday, the school board reauthorized the use of the remaining $2,391.60 in in-kind work by the Public Works Department. The public works crew in previous years removed light poles and asphalt to leave the court area grass. The crew also provided trucking to move material off site.

Voters in Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls also authorized $45,000 through taxation, $15,000 from each town, to help with the project in April 2022.

In May, RSU 73 directors approved hiring Ray Labbe & Sons in Brunswick as the general contractor for $567,625.

The total overall costs, including in-kind predesign and engineering by architect Craig Boone of Jay and Ray Labbe’s work is $604,125, Roberts said.

“As of Monday, we have $437,622 committed in grants, in-kind labor and material, including the $9,000 from Jay,” she said.

The foundation has raised $61,000 for the project. It also received $25,000 from a U.S. Tennis Association grant, and a $206,624 matching grant award through the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, through the Land and Water Conservation Fund and the National Park Service.

The school district applied for a revised grant because of higher costs, this past spring. It is awaiting a response from the grant coordinator.

The total committee funding sources is $437,621.50. The committee is still short $166,503, Roberts said.

They are still seeking donations of in-kind labor and materials to help meet their goal.

People may donate through the hollandstrong.org or by mail to Hollandstrong Community Foundation at 27 Fish Meadow Road, Livermore, ME 04253.

Roberts is still seeking grants.

Pending raising the remaining funds needed, it is estimated the project will be done in late spring 2025, which is around the 10th anniversary of Michael Holland’s death.

The 10th annual Hollandstrong Fishing Derby will be Feb. 1, 2025, at Wilson Pond in Wilton, which is a fundraising effort to benefit the foundation’s work.

