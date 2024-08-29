FARMINGTON — The Regional School Unit [RSU] 9 board of directors convened to review and discuss several significant policy changes during the Aug. 13 meeting. Among the items on the agenda were major revisions to existing policies on student and employee harassment, as well as the introduction of new protections mandated by recent legal updates.

Kate Duchesne, assistant principal of Mt. Blue Middle School and the district’s Title IX and affirmative action coordinator, outlined the proposed changes. “We have one reading tonight concerning minor adjustments to our nondiscrimination, equal opportunity, and affirmative action policies,” said Duchesne. “These changes are relatively small and have already been approved and passed.”

The meeting then shifted focus to more substantial revisions and new policies, all of which will require two readings. The proposed policies include:

• Harassment of students

• Student discrimination and harassment

• Harassment of school employees

• Employee sex discrimination harassment complaint procedure

Duchesne explained that these revisions were necessary due to changes in federal law that took effect Aug. 1. “We did extensive work on these policies years ago, but the law has since evolved, requiring us to make adjustments,” Duchesne stated. “The new rules expand coverage to all forms of sex-based discrimination and introduce new protections for pregnant students, which were not previously included.”

Duchesne also emphasized that the updated policies were developed with guidance from the district’s legal counsel, Drummond Woodsum, and the Maine School Management Association [MSMA]. “Last time, we closely followed their recommendations because they are the experts in this area,” she added.

Superintendent Christian Elkington asked Duchesne to elaborate on her role within the district. “For our new board members, I’m Kate Duchesne, the assistant principal of the middle school, and also the Title IX and affirmative action coordinator for the district,” she said. “It’s crucial that we stay on top of these policy changes, ensuring that both staff and students are aware of them. If something is reported, we must follow the appropriate procedures to protect everyone involved.”

Elkington also noted the potential for differing interpretations by courts across the country, stating, “You may have seen this before, where a court of appeals in one part of the country decides differently than another. Even so, Drummond Woodsum and MSMA have advised us to proceed with these policy adjustments to align with federal guidelines.”

One significant change highlighted by Duchesne is the shift in how complaints can be submitted. “Previously, complaints had to be in writing, which could be a challenge or uncomfortable for some people. Now, complaints can be made orally or in writing, which is a significant shift from our previous policies.”

Chair Dorothy “Dee” Robinson encouraged board members to review the proposed changes thoroughly and to reach out with any concerns or questions via email.

The board will continue to review these policy changes in upcoming meetings, with the second reading scheduled for a later date.

