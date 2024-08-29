Fly casting lessons are provided Aug. 24 at the Sandy River Valley Festival in Strong. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal

Face Painting is a big hit Aug. 24 at the Sandy River Valley Festival in Strong. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal

Storyteller and poet Peggy Yokom reads poems and tells stories Aug. 24 at the Sandy River Valley Festival in Strong. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal

Attendees sign up for fly tying demonstrations and fly casting lessons Aug. 24 at the Sandy River Valley Festival in Strong. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal

