FARMINGTON — A car stopped on Wilton Road was struck from behind Thursday by a Regional School Unit 9 bus carrying students, Deputy Police Chief Shane Cote said. One student on the bus complained of leg pain, was checked and taken home by her parents.
Mt. Blue High School senior Megan Pinkham, 17, of Wilton, was stopped in the passing lane on Wilton Road, also known as U.S. Route 2/state Route 4, to turn left into the The Ice Cream Shoppe.
School bus driver Paul Conant, 69, of Jay told police he did not see it and and hit the back of it, Cote said.
There were 37 students on the bus, Superintendent Christian Elkington said.
NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel checked students and the drivers. None were taken to the hospital by an ambulance.
One student on the bus was concerned about a possible leg injury, Elkington said. Parents picked the student up and plan to keep an eye on their child.
Some students were picked up by their parents, others were taken home by another bus that came to the scene. A third bus was sent to do the second bus run so there was no disruption in service, Elkington said.
The crash, reported just before 2:30 p.m., remains under investigation, Cote said.
Farmington Fire Rescue did traffic control and road cleanup, and made sure everyone was OK. It appeared volunteers were helping clean up the road.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments, and we encourage a thoughtful, open and lively exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. You can also read our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Readers may now see a Top Comments tab, which is an experimental software feature to detect and highlight comments that demonstrate compassion, reasoning, personal stories and curiosity, and encourage and promote civil discourse.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.