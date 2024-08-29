Rescue workers surround a car Thursday that was rear-ended on Wilton Road in Farmington. Driver Megan Pinkham, 17, of Wilton was stopped to turn left into The Ice Cream Shoppe when a Regional School Unit 9 school bus driven by Paul Conant, 69, of Jay struck it from behind, Farmington Deputy Police Chief Shane Cote said. One of the 37 students on board complained of leg pain, was checked by medical personnel and taken home by parents. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

FARMINGTON — A car stopped on Wilton Road was struck from behind Thursday by a Regional School Unit 9 bus carrying students, Deputy Police Chief Shane Cote said. One student on the bus complained of leg pain, was checked and taken home by her parents.

Mt. Blue High School senior Megan Pinkham, 17, of Wilton, was stopped in the passing lane on Wilton Road, also known as U.S. Route 2/state Route 4, to turn left into the The Ice Cream Shoppe.

School bus driver Paul Conant, 69, of Jay told police he did not see it and and hit the back of it, Cote said.

There were 37 students on the bus, Superintendent Christian Elkington said.

A Regional School Unit 9 bus is stopped Thursday on Wilton Road in Farmington after striking the back of a car, far left, that was stopped to turn left into The Ice Cream Shoppe.

NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel checked students and the drivers. None were taken to the hospital by an ambulance.

One student on the bus was concerned about a possible leg injury, Elkington said. Parents picked the student up and plan to keep an eye on their child.

Some students were picked up by their parents, others were taken home by another bus that came to the scene. A third bus was sent to do the second bus run so there was no disruption in service, Elkington said.

The crash, reported just before 2:30 p.m., remains under investigation, Cote said.

Farmington Fire Rescue did traffic control and road cleanup, and made sure everyone was OK. It appeared volunteers were helping clean up the road.

Police and firefighters work at the scene of a read-end crash Thursday afternoon on Wilton Road in Farmington.

