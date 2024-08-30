LIVERMORE FALLS — Organizers of the 26th annual Apple Pumpkin Festival are looking for more vendors and craft artisans to participate in the event, scheduled for Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Livermore Falls Recreation Field.

This year there will be a roving magician who will interact with those in attendance, said Kimberly Couture, who works for Otis Federal Credit Union in Jay.

This is considered a cultural celebration and harvest festival where people can experience the community’s “rich cultural, agricultural, and industrial heritage,” according to the chamber’s post on Facebook.

There will be local vendors, craft artisans, fresh agricultural products, historical items and exhibits. There will also be seasonal decorations, food and treats.

Registration is open and spaces are available on a first come, first serve basis.

To register go to the website here.

Prior to the event beginning, Renovation CrossFit, located behind Central Plaza in Livermore Falls, will host its second Apple Pumpkin Festival Hustle, beginning at 8 a.m.

The 1 mile Fun Run/Walk starts at 8 a.m. and is $20 per person. The 5K Run/Walk starts at 8:30 a.m., with 5K walkers starting at 8 a.m., and is $30 per person.

Teams of five and more are encouraged. The cost is $20 per person until Sept. 7 — after that it will be $25 per person.

To register, click here or head to the Renovation CrossFit website.

This event will be finished before the start of the festival.

