ORLANDO — Stephan Bunker, former selectperson and retiree from the Maine 9-1-1 system, has returned from Orlando where he was a presenter at the largest gathering of 9-1-1 public safety professionals each year. Bunker attended the annual conference of the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials, International (APCO Intl), held in Orlando. FL. each August, of which he has been a member for over 27 years.

The event attracted over 3000 dispatchers, supervisors, center directors & managers from around the country, Canada and Europe, who received 3 days of professional development as provided by 120 presenters such as Steve. The event also was the showcase for over 250 exhibitors who provide products and services used by 9-1-1 center, such as radio technology, computer software, training classes, mental health providers, scheduling systems, desk consoles, ergonomic task chair, recording units, language translations & headsets to name but a few.

Bunker spoke on “100 Ways to Show Appreciation to Employees” and attracted an audience of over 400 attendees. The attendees learned the many benefits of showing appreciation throughout the year, and were taught when and how to offer such appreciation efforts. Bunker outlined over 100 different examples for employees to consider, must at little or no cost. Some of the benefits he identified include an improvement in productivity, more engagement in the organization and a reduction of employees being lost in searching for other jobs.

Although retired from the 9-1-1 profession, Steve continues to offer such trade show presentations at conferences and mentors 9-1-1 professionals through this association.

Bunker resides in Farmington with his wife Cheryl, where he continues as a volunteer firefighter and leadership in his local American Legion post.

