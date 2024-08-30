FARMINGTON — Two men from Farmington and Massachusetts were charged Thursday after local and state police, and state drug agents found over 400 grams of cocaine, 14.5 grams of fentanyl, seven firearms and over $5,600 in cash during searches of a truck, a home and a motel.

Jason C. Robbins, 42, of Farmington and Miguel A. Alvarez Jr., 39, of Webster, Massachusetts, were taken into custody by Farmington police and state drug agents in the parking lot of MaineHealth Franklin Hospital where a state police tactical team conducted a traffic stop, according to an undercover agent’s probable cause affidavit filed in Franklin County Unified Court in Farmington requesting search warrants.

Each was charged with one count of aggravated trafficking in fentanyl powder and aggravated trafficking in cocaine. If convicted, they face up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

They were being held Friday afternoon at the Franklin County Detention Center: Robbins on $25,000 cash or $5,000 cash and a supervised release agreement, or a $50,000 surety; Alvarez on $25,000 cash or $5,000 and a supervised release agreement.

The arrests followed a three-month investigation that included controlled drug buys, surveillance and interviews.

A Maine Drug Enforcement agent received a search warrant for 111 Twin Birches Road in Farmington, Lot 4, and a 2018 Nissan Titan pickup truck allegedly used by Robbins to sell narcotics. On Tuesday, the drug agency conducted a controlled buy of cocaine from Robbins. Alvarez was in the vehicle.

On Thursday, Robbins was seen driving the truck south on Main Street and law enforcement followed him to the hospital parking lot at 111 Franklin Health Commons. Alvarez was a passenger, according to the affidavit.

A search of Robbins turned up drugs and a key to a safe. A search of Alvarez turned up a key to room 28 at the Farmington Motel on Farmington Falls Road. The truck was driven to the Farmington Police Department on Franklin Avenue and locked up.

After being read his rights, Robbins agreed to speak with the drug agent, telling him he had over 200 grams of cocaine in a safe in a bedroom at his residence at 111 Twin Birches Road, Lot 4. Investigators found 402.5 grams of cocaine powder and 14.5 grams of fentanyl, according to to the affidavit. They also seized four rifles, two shotguns and one revolver, and $5,017 in suspected drug proceeds, including the MDEA drug purchase money, according to the affidavit.

Investigators with another search warrant, took Robbins to the motel room he rented and found drug proceeds in two pairs of pants.

A search of the truck found 16.1 grams of crack cocaine and $600 in suspected drug proceeds.

The street value of the drugs was estimated at $40,000, according to Cmdr. Scott Pelletier of the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Both men appeared Friday in Farmington Franklin County Unified Court via Zoom from the jail.

Justice Nancy Mills presided over the initial appearance, with Assistant Attorney General John Risler representing the state, Maurice Porter representing Robbins and Christopher Berryment representing Alvarez.

Conditions of bail for Robbins and Alvarez include no use or possession illegal drugs, no possession of weapons, including firearms, and submission to random search of vehicles, residences and their person. Their next court appearances are scheduled for November.

