WILTON — SeniorsPlus will offer the following classes in September. Classes are held in person at its Lewiston, Wilton, or Norway locations; online; or hybrid. Class locations are 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston; 9 Marston St., Norway; and 284 Main St., Suite 100, Wilton. Classes are free, unless noted. Locations are fully accessible. Hearing assistive equipment is available upon request. For more information or to register, call 207-795-4010 or visit seniorsplus.org.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Estate Planning

Date: Tuesday, September 3

Time: 10–11 a.m.

Facilitator: Jennifer F. Kreckel, Kreckel Law, P.A. of Rumford

Advertisement

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

This session will cover information on wills, durable power of attorney, advance health directives (living wills), talk of trust, transfer of ownership of property, transfer upon death deeds, as well as MaineCare rules.

Loose Ends Knitting Group

Dates: Tuesdays

Time: 1–2 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Advertisement

Bring your own knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, or anything you enjoy. Relax and socialize as we learn and grow together as a group. Extra yarn and needles will be available.

Coffee and Cribbage

Date: Thursdays

Time: 9–10:30 a.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Welcome to all beginner and experienced cribbage players. We will have limited cribbage boards available, so if you are able to bring your own, please do so.

Advertisement

Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’

— 9/11 Memorial, New York City

Date: Thursday, September 5

Time: 11 a.m.

— Destinations to be announced

Date: Thursdays, September 12 and 19

Advertisement

Time: 11 a.m.

— Former Communist Yugoslavia

Dates: Thursday, September 26

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Wowzitude’s Award-Winning Travel Club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots. Destinations are subject to change. Walk-ins welcome. Check out SeniorsPlus on Facebook for Wowzitude updates.

Advertisement

Respiratory Illnesses and Vaccines

Date: Tuesday, September 10

Time: 10–11 a.m.

Facilitator: Devin Myles, field epidemiologist, Maine CDC

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Come visit SeniorsPlus as we learn about respiratory illnesses and the vaccines that prevent them.

Advertisement

Walk-in Tech Assistance

Dates/Time: Tuesdays, September 10, 17, and 24

Date/Time: 1–3 p.m.

Facilitator: Michael Burd

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Need assistance with a device like a phone, tablet, or laptop? Michael Burd, Technology Literacy, CTE and Life Skills Instructor of Franklin County Adult Education, will be here to help.

Advertisement

Monthly Book Swap

Date: Thursday, September 19 (every third Thursday)

Time: 1–2 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Bring in your gently used books and take home some new reads to enjoy. No books to swap? No problem! Books provided by the Literacy Volunteers of Franklin & Somerset Counties.

Preserving the History of Farmington Falls

Advertisement

Date: Thursday, September 26

Time: 1–2 p.m.

Facilitator: Jane Woodman, president of the Farmington Historical Society

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Join us for a presentation about the early history of the village, bridges, and mills of Farmington Falls.

Save The Date!

Advertisement

Historic Apples of Wilton

Date: Tuesday, October 1

Time: 10–11 a.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

CAREGIVER GROUPS AND RESOURCES

Caregiver Newsletter

Advertisement

SeniorsPlus offers a quarterly Caregiver Support Newsletter to share caregiver-specific resources and opportunities to those in need. If you or someone you know is in need of caregiver support and would like to receive the newsletter, please reach out.

Caregiver Support Groups

—Lewiston Mondays

Date: Monday, September 9 (every second Monday)

Time: 5:30–7 p.m.

Facilitator: Dana Morrell, LSW

Advertisement

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

—Lewiston Thursdays

Date: Thursday, September 26 (every last Thursday)

Time: 3–4:30 p.m.

Facilitator: Heather Komulainen

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Advertisement

—Norway

Date: Thursday, September 26 (every fourth Thursday)

Time: 2:30–4 p.m.

Facilitator: Valerie Cole, LSW

Location: SeniorsPlus Norway

—Wilton

Advertisement

Date: Thursday, September 5 (every first Thursday)

Time: 3–4:15 p.m.

Facilitator: Janice Sabin, LSW

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience.

Kinship Support Group—Wilton

Advertisement

Date: Thursday, September 19 (every third Thursday)

Time: 6–7:30 p.m.

Facilitator: Cyndi Dolloff

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Provided by Adoptive & Foster Families of Maine, Inc. and The Kinship Program, this meeting is led by Cyndi Dolloff, AFFM Trainer, Facilitator, and Resource Parent. RSVP by calling Brigid at 207-827-2331 or email brigid@affm.net. Please contact Brigid if childcare is needed.

ONLINE GROUPS AND OFFERINGS

Advertisement

AT&T—Cyber Aware Webinar

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: AT&T staff

Location: Online video

Catch this pre-recorded Zoom class to learn more about online fraud and scams. This presentation is designed for people who are interested in learning statistics, recognizing scams, and what to do to protect themselves while online. Call or email SeniorsPlus to obtain link via email.

Fraud & Scams Prevention

Advertisement

Date/time: At your convenience

Location: Online video

Every year, one in 10 older adults fall victim to scams and fraud. The number is most likely higher because many are embarrassed and afraid to report it to the authorities or to their families. This workshop will give you the information needed to protect yourself and your loved ones. Topic areas include Fraud Trends and Behavior, the Con Artist’s Playbook, Practice Spotting Fraud (using real examples), Prevention and Resources. Content from AARP Fraud Watch Network. Call or email SeniorsPlus to obtain link via email.

Cyber-Senior Mentors—A Tech Resource

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: Cyber-Senior

Location: Phone and/or online

Cyber-Senior Mentors provide technology training in the form of online webinars and telephone support for older adults. If you are interested in group or one-on-one technology support, please join in. Trained volunteers are standing by to answer your tech questions and also to help you sign up for online training sessions. Call Cyber Seniors at 1-844-217-3057.

Copy the Story Link