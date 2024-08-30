WILTON — SeniorsPlus will offer the following classes in September. Classes are held in person at its Lewiston, Wilton, or Norway locations; online; or hybrid. Class locations are 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston; 9 Marston St., Norway; and 284 Main St., Suite 100, Wilton. Classes are free, unless noted. Locations are fully accessible. Hearing assistive equipment is available upon request. For more information or to register, call 207-795-4010 or visit seniorsplus.org.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Estate Planning
Date: Tuesday, September 3
Time: 10–11 a.m.
Facilitator: Jennifer F. Kreckel, Kreckel Law, P.A. of Rumford
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
This session will cover information on wills, durable power of attorney, advance health directives (living wills), talk of trust, transfer of ownership of property, transfer upon death deeds, as well as MaineCare rules.
Loose Ends Knitting Group
Dates: Tuesdays
Time: 1–2 p.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Bring your own knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, or anything you enjoy. Relax and socialize as we learn and grow together as a group. Extra yarn and needles will be available.
Coffee and Cribbage
Date: Thursdays
Time: 9–10:30 a.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Welcome to all beginner and experienced cribbage players. We will have limited cribbage boards available, so if you are able to bring your own, please do so.
Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’
— 9/11 Memorial, New York City
Date: Thursday, September 5
Time: 11 a.m.
— Destinations to be announced
Date: Thursdays, September 12 and 19
Time: 11 a.m.
— Former Communist Yugoslavia
Dates: Thursday, September 26
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Wowzitude’s Award-Winning Travel Club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots. Destinations are subject to change. Walk-ins welcome. Check out SeniorsPlus on Facebook for Wowzitude updates.
Respiratory Illnesses and Vaccines
Date: Tuesday, September 10
Time: 10–11 a.m.
Facilitator: Devin Myles, field epidemiologist, Maine CDC
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Come visit SeniorsPlus as we learn about respiratory illnesses and the vaccines that prevent them.
Walk-in Tech Assistance
Dates/Time: Tuesdays, September 10, 17, and 24
Date/Time: 1–3 p.m.
Facilitator: Michael Burd
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Need assistance with a device like a phone, tablet, or laptop? Michael Burd, Technology Literacy, CTE and Life Skills Instructor of Franklin County Adult Education, will be here to help.
Monthly Book Swap
Date: Thursday, September 19 (every third Thursday)
Time: 1–2 p.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Bring in your gently used books and take home some new reads to enjoy. No books to swap? No problem! Books provided by the Literacy Volunteers of Franklin & Somerset Counties.
Preserving the History of Farmington Falls
Date: Thursday, September 26
Time: 1–2 p.m.
Facilitator: Jane Woodman, president of the Farmington Historical Society
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Join us for a presentation about the early history of the village, bridges, and mills of Farmington Falls.
Save The Date!
Historic Apples of Wilton
Date: Tuesday, October 1
Time: 10–11 a.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
CAREGIVER GROUPS AND RESOURCES
Caregiver Newsletter
SeniorsPlus offers a quarterly Caregiver Support Newsletter to share caregiver-specific resources and opportunities to those in need. If you or someone you know is in need of caregiver support and would like to receive the newsletter, please reach out.
Caregiver Support Groups
—Lewiston Mondays
Date: Monday, September 9 (every second Monday)
Time: 5:30–7 p.m.
Facilitator: Dana Morrell, LSW
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
—Lewiston Thursdays
Date: Thursday, September 26 (every last Thursday)
Time: 3–4:30 p.m.
Facilitator: Heather Komulainen
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
—Norway
Date: Thursday, September 26 (every fourth Thursday)
Time: 2:30–4 p.m.
Facilitator: Valerie Cole, LSW
Location: SeniorsPlus Norway
—Wilton
Date: Thursday, September 5 (every first Thursday)
Time: 3–4:15 p.m.
Facilitator: Janice Sabin, LSW
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience.
Kinship Support Group—Wilton
Date: Thursday, September 19 (every third Thursday)
Time: 6–7:30 p.m.
Facilitator: Cyndi Dolloff
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Provided by Adoptive & Foster Families of Maine, Inc. and The Kinship Program, this meeting is led by Cyndi Dolloff, AFFM Trainer, Facilitator, and Resource Parent. RSVP by calling Brigid at 207-827-2331 or email brigid@affm.net. Please contact Brigid if childcare is needed.
ONLINE GROUPS AND OFFERINGS
AT&T—Cyber Aware Webinar
Date/time: At your convenience
Presenter: AT&T staff
Location: Online video
Catch this pre-recorded Zoom class to learn more about online fraud and scams. This presentation is designed for people who are interested in learning statistics, recognizing scams, and what to do to protect themselves while online. Call or email SeniorsPlus to obtain link via email.
Fraud & Scams Prevention
Date/time: At your convenience
Location: Online video
Every year, one in 10 older adults fall victim to scams and fraud. The number is most likely higher because many are embarrassed and afraid to report it to the authorities or to their families. This workshop will give you the information needed to protect yourself and your loved ones. Topic areas include Fraud Trends and Behavior, the Con Artist’s Playbook, Practice Spotting Fraud (using real examples), Prevention and Resources. Content from AARP Fraud Watch Network. Call or email SeniorsPlus to obtain link via email.
Cyber-Senior Mentors—A Tech Resource
Date/time: At your convenience
Presenter: Cyber-Senior
Location: Phone and/or online
Cyber-Senior Mentors provide technology training in the form of online webinars and telephone support for older adults. If you are interested in group or one-on-one technology support, please join in. Trained volunteers are standing by to answer your tech questions and also to help you sign up for online training sessions. Call Cyber Seniors at 1-844-217-3057.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.