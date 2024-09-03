Mom Nicole Cotnoir at left waits with her 11-year old twins Bella and Brady Michaud and their stepdad Jeremy Cotnoir Thursday morning, Aug. 29, for the school bus to arrive at their home on US Route 4 in North Jay. The twins are entering sixth grade at Spruce Mountain Middle School in Jay. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Three generation wait for the school bus Thursday morning, Aug. 29, on Old Jay Hill Road in North Jay. Pictured from left are Bryce Henry, sixth grade student Jacob Henry, grandmother Lisa Henry, eighth grader David Henry, grandmother Candy Goodwin, sixth grader Katie Henry and Cassie Goodwin with her dog Arlo. Another grandmother chose not to be in the photo. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Students arriving Thursday morning, Aug. 29, wait to enter Spruce Mountain Elementary School in Jay. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
We invite you to add your comments, and we encourage a thoughtful, open and lively exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. You can also read our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Readers may now see a Top Comments tab, which is an experimental software feature to detect and highlight comments that demonstrate compassion, reasoning, personal stories and curiosity, and encourage and promote civil discourse.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.