FARMINGTON — A Rangeley woman charged with operating under the influence and operating after suspension pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the charges in Franklin County Unified Court.

Traci Lavoie, 54, assistant town manager for Rangeley, planned to check to see if she qualified for a court-appointed attorney, as directed by Judge Tammy Ham-Thompson.

State police Trooper Marc Rousseau stopped Lavoie on Jan. 26 for a traffic violation in Oquossoc village and issued a summons on a misdemeanor charge of operating under the influence. According to the state complaint, Lavoie’s blood alcohol content registered 0.15%, or nearly twice the legal limit of .08%.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Gray issued Lavoie a summons April 5 in Rangeley on a misdemeanor charge of operating after license suspension due to the OUI charge.

Lavoie had also pleaded not guilty to the same OUI charge April 29, according to discussion in court. It previously did not show in her file.

Her next court date is scheduled for Nov. 25 for a conference at the Farmington court.

