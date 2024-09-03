RUMFORD — The Select Board has approved a proposal to move the Kezal Bandstand from the Veterans Park, located at the end of Congress Street, to Stephens Memorial Park on York Street.

The 5-0 vote at their meeting Aug. 15 took place after Select Board Frank DiConzo suggested it be moved there.

“The reason is when we have functions down here, and people are crossing the street, we have to close that route all the time.

And with any functions with that bandstand, it is a dangerous intersection for the main thoroughfare to have something like that,” he noted.

DiConzo added, “The old Stephens site is in the center of town. It’s an ideal situation up there and a safer spot.”

He said there’s also power available there. DiConzo said he was thinking that public works or someone he has been discussing this with could move the bandstand prior to when snow flies.

Public Works Supt. Dale Roberts asked if anyone has contacted the person who built it (Bernie Pare) to see if it can be taken apart.

Envision Rumford obtained a grant which helped fund the bandstand’s construction in 2018.

Earlier this year, the town moved the Stephens Memorial from the Veterans Park to the Stephens Memorial Park.

