LIVERMORE — The open house held Aug. 26 at Spruce Mountain Primary School was packed with families and students eager to start the new school year. The event drew a large crowd, with parked cars lining the streets and the parking lot filled to capacity. Children enjoyed playing on the playground equipment and bouncing in the inflatable bounce house as the sun broke through after an earlier rain shower.

In addition to the outdoor activities, some children had the opportunity to ride a school bus for the first time. While many were excited, a few were visibly nervous, with one or two even shedding tears.

Inside the school, teachers warmly greeted students and parents, answering questions and showcasing their freshly decorated classrooms. Teachers stood outside their classrooms, ready to welcome their new students, easing the transition into the school year.

Jessica Morgan, a transitional kindergarten teacher at Spruce Mountain Primary School, emphasized the importance of the open house. “The open house helps kids get acclimated, touch base with those coming in for the first time and alleviate any anxiety,” she said.

“Transitional kindergarten is like a 2 year kindergarten program, we have 2 transitional kindergarten classrooms in our school,” Morgan explained. “We have smaller class sizes so we can better support the students. Transitional kindergarten is all about kindergarten readiness, going at their pace and getting them ready for kindergarten.”

Morgan said some students come to school who have never had preschool or daycare. “Kindergarten is fast paced and rigorous, and we are lucky to have transitional kindergarten for the students who need a little extra time,” Morgan said. “Our students are ready for kindergarten when they finish the year with us.”

Aiden, a 5-year-old kindergarten student, was thrilled to pose in his very own cubby after finding his name tag. Seven-year-old Annabel Hopkins, a second grader, attended the event with her family, including her mother, Lindsey Hopkins, who is the children’s librarian at the Jay-Niles Memorial Library in Jay.

The event also highlighted the opportunities provided by the 21st Century Grant after-school program, which supports STEM activities, social and emotional learning, literacy programming, and more at Spruce Mountain Middle School, Primary School, and Elementary School. The grant, provided by the state of Maine, also offers free transportation home for participating families.

“I am looking forward to building relationships with my new group of students and helping them learn and grow,” said Morgan. “It is very rewarding watching them grow over the year that we get to spend together.”

Averie Cloutier, a second grade teacher at the school, shared her excitement as well. “At the beginning of the year, they are just names on a page, but I love getting to know who they are as little people,” she said. “I always look forward to seeing them grow academically and emotionally. That’s one of the best parts about teaching for me.”

“The first day is always super busy but fun,” said Morgan in a comment after the first day. “We spend a lot of time going over what to expect in all areas of the school (classroom, hallway, recess, lunch, unified arts classes, etc). The first day was busy but it was so good to meet all the new students.”

