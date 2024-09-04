Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. Our lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, 12-4 p.m. We are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our open hours to schedule an appointment. Also call if you are interested in other shelter services such as Pet Nail Trim – $10/pet; Microchip Services – $20/pet; Pet ID Tags- $5/tag; Frontline, Under 70 pounds – $10; Frontline, Over 70 pounds – $15; and Cat Spay/Neuter Voucher – $40/pet.

We are currently able to accept surrenders on an emergency and space available basis. If the need to surrender is not urgent, we can help provide you with pet food and supplies from our Pet Food Pantry.

Ruger – Male – 1 year DOB 7/16/23 – Mixed breed. Meet Ruger! He is a handsome young man who is absolutely full of love! He is one of the happiest, fun-loving dogs we have met! Ruger has lived with other dogs, cats, and children, and is good with all, according to his previous home. He really loves other high-energy dogs. He has gone on play dates with Pecan, and he just has the most fun in whatever he does. He loves to run around the dog park, bounce around, and make you think that he wants you to throw a ball, but in fact just wants to stare into your eyes! Ruger would be a great family dog in a home where he can be his loving, goofy, bouncy self! He has a lot of energy, but he is only just over a year old, so he has lots of time to mellow out. Come and meet this boy who loves everyone and everything!

Felicia FancyBottom – Female – 1-3 years – White with grey Domestic Medium Hair Meet Felicia FancyBottom! This fancy lady loves to sprawl out on the floor in our cat room, inviting visitors to gaze upon her fanciness! She really likes to be around people, but she is not a fan of other cats. She can co-exist somewhat, but would prefer to go to a home with no other cats. She expects to be spoiled, and to live like a princess in her cat tower. She likes to spend time on the catio, and she can be pretty playful with toys. Come by and check out Miss Felicia and her very fancy bottom!

