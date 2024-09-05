FARMINGTON — Selectmen on Tuesday evening, Aug. 27, approved the Police Department providing services during Farmington Fair, voted future committee members must be residents and accepted the name for a new street.

The agreement for services for fair coverage estimates 298 hours of coverage at a cost of $17,848.21 to be paid no more than two weeks following conclusion of the fair.

“It is the same agreement that we enter into every year,” Police Chief Kenneth Charles said. It was updated for this year, has a modest adjustment in the hours and dollar amounts, he noted.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office does not provide fair coverage, it has been years since they did, is how Farmington Police Department got involved, Charles replied when asked. “It makes a lot of sense,” he stated. “They can handle investigations too but a lot of times there is overlap in community, neighborhoods. If it happens in Farmington it is investigated in Farmington.”

“It is in our town,” Selectman Matthew Smith noted.

Selectman Richard Morton appreciated the Police Department doing the fair coverage. “I know it taxes your folks,” he said. “It is a very importance part of our community.”

Advertisement

“I think that is a really good point,” Charles said. “It has been hard to get the guys out of the vehicles. It is a great way for our officers to get to know people face to face. It is a great opportunity. They love it, would be disappointed if it weren’t there.”

Selectmen also voted that only residents may serve on town committees, that any non-residents serving on committees may finish their term.

If you don’t live in our town, you can’t serve, Smith said.

Chair Joshua Bell noted anyone who is a registered voter in Farmington is a resident. He said it has been talked about in the past, for future clarity residents should serve.

Matthew Foster, director of Farmington Parks and Recreation said Farmington is a service center and serves people from outside the town. He said that might be a reason for allowing non-residents to serve since nearby communities do not always offer the same services as Farmington.

Selectman Byron Staples said anyone may attend committee meetings, can comment.

“You are not a true stakeholder if you don’t vote and pay taxes,” Town Manager Erica LaCroix said. When it comes to governance in the United States, businesses haven’t been given a voice as it allows too much of an outside influence, she noted.

In other business, Chamberlain Lane was the name approved for a new street located off Town Farm Road. Terry Bell, the town’s E-911 addressing officer had sent a letter to owners Donna and Mike Brackett sharing that a name needed to be identified for the 671 Town Farm Road location as there were three mobile homes there. The Bracketts chose the name.

Copy the Story Link