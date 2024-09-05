KINGFIELD — The Select Board meeting Aug. 5 included updates from Town Manager Leanna Targett on recent audits, inspections and infrastructure projects. A significant portion of the discussion revolved around the implications of LD 2003, a new state law affecting zoning and housing development and the allocation of remaining ARPA [American Rescue Plan Act] funds for essential town services.

Targett informed the board that Attorney Meader, along with a planner, has begun reviewing the town’s approach to LD 2003 and contract zoning fees. “Attorney Meader has found many flaws with what we have presented,” said Targett, noting that the review process could take up to six months and cost approximately $5,000. Consequently, Targett said she doubts the matter will be brought to a town meeting vote in November. She further clarified that “MMA [Maine Municipal Association] has always been very clear” that certain legal services, such as the comprehensive review of ordinances and contracts, fall outside their advisory scope.

The new law, bill LD 2003, requires municipalities to allow an accessory dwelling on any lot with an existing single-family home, and two to four units on any lot with an existing single-family home in certain areas.

The board also discussed infrastructure improvements, with Targett suggesting the purchase of generators for public works, the transfer station, and wastewater facilities using remaining ARPA funds. Chairman Wade Browne requested more information on the costs. Additionally, Targett reported progress on repairs to the town’s rampway, which has suffered concrete damage from years of salt exposure. She said she found someone to do the work and is hopeful it will be completed by November.

Road maintenance was another concern, with a question raised about plans to tar additional roads and which ones would be included. “The roads haven’t been selected yet,” Targett explained, “We’re working with outdated information, so I need some updated data. My goal is to address this soon.” Targett acknowledged the possibility that the work might not be finished this fall but remained hopeful about beginning in the spring.

During the public comment period, residents raised various issues. Terry Coffin mentioned a potential problem with the speed radar on West Kingfield Road, which he believed might be incorrectly programmed. John Goldfrank shared his thoughts on the comprehensive plan, recalling that the last plan took two years to complete and stressing the importance of public input. He also expressed concern over the absence of a Village Enhancement Committee [VEC] and questioned who would be responsible for overseeing TIF [tax increment financing] dollars.

Sue Davis voiced her apprehension about the town’s updated policy for committee appointments, warning that it could lead to a shortage of volunteers. “You are going to run out of people if you don’t use people on multiple committees,” Davis remarked. She noted her service on both the VEC and Planning Board and expressed interest in joining the Comprehensive Plan Committee. Targett clarified that since the VEC no longer exists, its former members could now serve on the Comprehensive Plan Committee. Targett also noted Planning Board members can’t serve on the Comprehensive Plan Committee.

Selectman Kimberly Jordan took a moment to praise the recent Kingfield Festival Days. “Kingfield Festival Days was an absolute success. We were blown away by the support and the people, and we had so much fun,” she said, reflecting the community’s strong turnout and enthusiasm for the event.

