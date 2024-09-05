https://www.sunjournal.com/2024/09/05/photo-market-under-construction-in-livermore-falls
Photo: Market under construction in Livermore Falls
The company announced in late March its plans build a new store and to install new gas and diesel tanks.
Posted
Yesterday at 4:50 PM
Updated
at 6:38 AM
1 min read
Font size +
Gift article
You are able to gift
5 more articles this month.
Anyone can access the link you share with no account required.
Learn more.
Article link sent!
An error has occurred. Please try again.
With a
Lewiston Sun Journal subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.
It looks like you do not have any active subscriptions. To get one,
go to the subscriptions page.
With a
Lewiston Sun Journal subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month. Loading....
Print
The Rusty Lantern Market, center, at 1247 Park St. in Livermore Falls is seen Thursday, four days after it closed to make way for the new market under construction at left. The old store will be demolished and the new one is expected to open in November.
Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal
Copy the Story Link
« Previous
Feds award nearly $15.5 million contract for new Coburn Gore Township border station
Next »
RSU 9 board reviews new school year preparations and updates from Mt. Blue principals
We invite you to add your comments, and we encourage a thoughtful, open and lively exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. You can also read our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Readers may now see a Top Comments tab, which is an experimental software feature to detect and highlight comments that demonstrate compassion, reasoning, personal stories and curiosity, and encourage and promote civil discourse.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.