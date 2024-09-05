The Rusty Lantern Market, center, at 1247 Park St. in Livermore Falls is seen Thursday, four days after it closed to make way for the new market under construction at left. The old store will be demolished and the new one is expected to open in November. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

filed under:
livermore falls maine, photography
