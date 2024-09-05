FARMINGTON — The Farmington Fair returns for the 183rd time Sept. 15-21 with many familiar features returning, a larger 4-H livestock auction, a skydiving demonstration and a new juggling act.

The Franklin Journal met with Neal Yeaton, secretary of Franklin County Agricultural Society – which puts on the fair – on Tuesday, Sept. 3, to learn more about plans this year.

“Rave X, the motorcycle group, has been moved from Thursday to Sunday this year,” Yeaton said when asked about new or different things this year. “The skydiving demonstration is Wednesday.”

Vacationland Jumps from Waterville will be giving a live demo of skydivers jumping from a perfectly good airplane, according to the fair’s Facebook page . which shared the following information: Scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 5:30 p.m., the skydivers will be landing on the grass area inside our racetrack. It will be very exciting to see them jumping into the Farmington Fair! Folks from Vacationland Jumps will be onsite to answer questions for those who are interested. For more information about Vacationland Jumps please visit their website

Cushing Amusements is returning this year, will offer ride specials Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

“Cushing will be bringing a motorcycle show, will be set up beyond the midway, they are supposed to be sending me more information,” Yeaton said.

Nick Rowley with University of Maine Cooperative Extension in Franklin County will be giving talks on Tuesday and Thursday in the Exhibition Hall, Yeaton said. “Last year his talks were outside, couldn’t hear good there,” he noted.

Another new event happening twice on Wednesday is Jason Tardy’s high energy juggling and dragonman show. Yeaton said he saw him perform at the Maine Association of Agricultural Fairs’ annual convention, “he was very good.”

Also appearing at the fair for the first time, Colonial Daughters, the local Daughters of the American Revolution [DAR] chapter will be holding a Constitution Day bell ringing celebration in the New Sharon Library, Yeaton noted. “We are excited to host the ceremony at the fairgrounds this year,” member Amanda Beane told The Franklin Journal later Tuesday. “It will be similar to the past two years with a short overview of Constitution Week followed by the bell ringing. And we will have a special singer too. Buzz Bridges will lead us in The Star Spangled Banner. The New Sharon Library was kind enough to allow us to set up a table to share constitution booklets as well.”

Yeaton said there will be two nights of truck and tractor pulling this year instead of just one. They are scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

“The youth auction is Wednesday in the Worthley Arena at 6:30 p.m.,” Yeaton noted. “We have got more interested kids participating in it this year. Hopefully it turns out well.”

“I believe 19 kids are signed up right now for the auction,” Kristen Grondin, 4-H community education assistant for Cooperative Extension said Wednesday morning. “We had four or five last year, have almost tripled the number this year. That is fabulous.”

The auction at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday will feature baby beef steers, hogs, market lambs, laying hens, meat birds and turkeys, Grondin noted. They will be shown separately in Worthley Arena or the sheep/hog barn on Tuesday starting at 4 p.m., she stated. The age of youth involved this year is from seven to 15, she noted.

“I am very excited about the number of kids,” Grondin said. “The kids have been checking in. The animals look fantastic. I hope to have a nice turnout for them.”

Many familiar food vendors will be returning this year as well as some new ones but one absence will be felt. “We lost Witham’s at the race track,” Yeaton said. “They couldn’t find any help, the main helper broke her knee cap.”

Trustee Rupert Pratt Wednesday morning said two or three new food vendors will be at the fair. “One does tacos, there is a peanut and nuts guy,” he noted. A vendor to take Witham’s spot hasn’t been found yet, he thought Cushing would provide something. A place with hamburgers, hot dogs and french fries – not anything special – is wanted there, he added.

A lot has been done at the fairgrounds this summer, much of it may not show, Yeaton said. “We put 130 gallons of paint on the roofs of the pulling ring and the Starbird Building,” he noted. “Put 20 to 25 gallons of yellow paint on one side of the ice cream shop, one and a half sections of the grand stand and two barns. A lot of white paint was used, a lot of mowing done. The parking lot – we used to go two weeks between mowing. This year it has been every week, a couple of times twice a week.”

The paddock roof was replaced, the track graded, Yeaton said. “We are ready for horse racing,” he added.

