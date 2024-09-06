FARMINGTON — On Saturday, Sept. 14, at 7:15 p.m. Farmington’s Old South Church Concert series will be part of Ireland’s world class Uileann piper Conor Mallon’s 2024 US “Unearthed” Tour. General admission is $28. Seniors (65+) and students (12 y/o +) are $23.

Tickets can be purchased online directly through the church’s newly designed webpage www.farmingtonucc.org/events, or reserved by calling Debbie at 207-491-5919, or at the door as space allows. Cash or check accepted payment at the door. Groups of five or more can request reserved seats. Old South Church is located at 235 Main Street and is handicapped accessible.

Some may be familiar with Conor from his successful tours of the US with the band Connla, who has performed at Old South Church in the past. While Connla is still a focus for Conor, the shutdown gave him time to work on a solo project that had been percolating for years. The result was “Unearthed”, a beautiful album that honors tradition while exploring the potential of the uilleann pipes.

Already a favorite showcasing band, Conor is taking Unearthed on the road and will be coming to North America in 2024. Mallon’s debut solo album has exploded onto the folk/traditional scene, featuring mostly his own compositions. The Irish Times has praised Mallon’s “High-octane production” debut. He is joined in the band by three of Ireland’s finest exponents who all recorded on Unearthed, playing some amazing tunes and songs together as a live touring band.

The Unearthed band comprises the all-star line-up of Paul Starrett; Electric Guitar, Jack Warnock; Acoustic Guitar/ Vocals and Fintan Mulholland; Bodhran/ Whistles.

In his own words: “The Unearthed project was created during the 2020/2021 lockdowns. Most musicians, including myself, were unable to perform or channel their creative energy into in-person collaborations. The project itself was created during this reflective period in which I decided to focus my attention into my own compositions and arrangements. Unearthed has a number of meanings to me in relation to this project; unearthing my own solo adventure with the project, unearthing the many unique sounds of the uilleann pipes and using them in combination as a percussive element within my own original compositions. ‘Unearthed’ nods to traditions from the past, cast from deep passion and respect, to push boundaries of innovation and creativity whilst never losing sight of the source. I composed and recorded original contemporary Irish music alongside more common repertoire, and used the authentic and unique sounds of the Irish uilleann pipes as programming samples-as percussion and rhythm underneath the melody of the track. The album was created with producer Seán Óg Graham. Music connects us all, no matter of race, religion, or background. Music affects us all individually in different ways, emotionally and physically. Music brings us closer together sometimes when words alone cannot. Music connects us to a moment in time, in the past, present, or looking to the future. This is part of my musical journey; I hope you can connect with it in some way to guide you on yours.”

Conor Mallon from Keady, Co. Armagh started his musical career with the Armagh Pipers Club where he attended uilleann pipe lessons. He has progressed through ranks to become one of the senior teachers at the club before touring in a full time capacity. He has been taught by many pipers over the years and they include Tiarnan O Duinnchinn and Jarlath Henderson. Conor has been categorized as the one leading pipers in his generation as described by folking.com, “In the week that we learned of the passing of Liam O’Flynn it was apposite to hear Conor Mallon leading the next generation of uilleann pipe players.”

Conor was the first recipient of the ACNI/BBC NI Young Traditional Musicians Platform award and subsequently was a guest musician with the Ulster Orchestra and with the award winning Foden’s Brass Band. Conor is a Senior County, Ulster and All-Ireland Champion on Uilleann Pipes in the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann and has won many other awards including the Uilleann Piping Scholarship by the Na Píobairí Uilleann Dublin in 2008 and was the first recipient of the Mark Donnelly Bursary for Uilleann Piping Award in 2010.

To learn more about Conor and his “Unearthed” project visit https://conormallon.com/ with links to YouTube videos

