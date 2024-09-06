• Christine M. Hand, 50, of Winthrop, warrant failure to appear, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, in Farmington, personal recognizance bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Timothy R. Darnell, 47, of Freeman Township, aggravated criminal trespass, domestic violence stalking, violation condition of release, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Roger N. Fournier, 79, of Industry, operating under the influence, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, in New Vineyard, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Nicole L. Allen, 36, of Wilton, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violation condition of release, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, in Farmington, Franklin County Detention Center.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

