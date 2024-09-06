FARMINGTON — The Franklin County Recovery Center has planned a Recovery Rally for 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Meeting House Park, 139 Main St.

The afternoon is dedicated to hope, healing and the power of community.

The event will feature a variety of activities designed to connect, uplift and inspire. Attendees can contribute to the Remembrance & Tribute Board, participate in the Recovery Awareness Walk around the historic park, and enjoy family friendly fun, including children’s activities and live music by guest band, Nuclear Bootz.

An open mic session will offer a supportive space for sharing stories, poetry or songs. Local organizations and community partners also will be present, providing valuable resources and information at their booths, offering further support and connection.

The rally will also have a visit from The Frosty Paw.

For more information contact the Franklin County Recovery Center at 207-778-1015 or FranklinCountyRecoveryCenter@gmail.com.

Copy the Story Link