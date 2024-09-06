AUGUSTA — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) has partnered with a new, free, mobile application, Docket, to allow Maine people to opt in to easily, quickly, and securely access their vaccine records through their smartphones and other mobile devices.

Once an individual’s identify has been verified through the Docket app, Docket searches Maine’s Immunization Information System (IIS) using basic demographic information (name, date of birth, and sex) to display immunization records on a mobile device for that individual.

“Docket can be used to share immunization records with health care providers, for school or child care registration, or as a reminder for Maine people about vaccinations that they are due to receive,” said Maine CDC Director Dr. Putheiry Va. “With schools starting, weather getting cooler, and respiratory virus season upon us, this new app makes it easier and faster for Maine people to put their hands on their up-to-date vaccination records right when they need them.”

The Maine CDC has seen an increasingly high demand for access to vaccination records in recent years, which were previously processed by mail. So far this year, the Maine CDC has received over 3,000 requests for immunization records and between 2020 and 2023, nearly 10,000 requests were made. For comparison, in 2019, the Maine CDC received 111 requests for vaccination records.

To use the Docket app, you must be 18 years of age. Parents and guardians will be able to access vaccine records on behalf of minors in their care. The app is free and available for download in Apple and Android app stores.

Those without access to a smartphone or mobile device may use the Docket website to verify their identity and access their immunization records. Hard copies of immunization records may still be requested via a health care provider’s office.

To learn more about Docket, please visit the Maine Immunization Program’s website at: https://www.maine.gov/dhhs/mecdc/infectious-disease/immunization/docket-immunization-records.shtml.

