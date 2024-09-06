Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. Our lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, 12-4 p.m. We are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our open hours to schedule an appointment. We are currently able to accept surrenders on an emergency and space available basis. If the need to surrender is not urgent, we can help provide you with pet food and supplies from our Pet Food Pantry.
Please join the staff and volunteers at Franklin County Animal Shelter for the much-awaited “Strut For Strays” timed 5k run event on September 7, 2024 at Titcomb Mountain – dogs are very welcome! Lace up your running shoes for a competitive race or you can take a nice, leisurely stroll around the trail. Together, we will make a difference in the lives of shelter animals who are seeking their forever homes! Whether you are a seasoned runner or just simply enjoy a pleasant walk, this event welcomes all animal lovers, and you are welcome to bring your dogs to strut right beside you! By participating in Strut for Strays, you will be advocating for the well-being of our beloved strays, and every stride you take will pave the way to a brighter future for them. Join us at Titcomb Mountain Ski Slope, 180 Ski Slope Road, Farmington, ME 04938. Same day registration is at 8 a.m. and the Race/Walk Begins at 9 a.m. For more information go to https://fcanimalshelter.org/strut-for-strays-2024
Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our open hours to schedule an appointment. Also call if you are interested in other shelter services such as Pet Nail Trim – $10/pet; Microchip Services – $20/pet; Pet ID Tags- $5/tag; Frontline, Under 70 pounds – $10; Frontline, Over 70 pounds – $15; and Cat Spay/Neuter Voucher – $40/pet.
If you want someone to accompany you as you Strut for Strays, consider one of these little legumes!
Garbanzo, Clover, and Navy – Males – 4 months – Hound mix
Pears – Male – 1 year – Orange tabby
