Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. Our lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, 12-4 p.m. We are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our open hours to schedule an appointment. We are currently able to accept surrenders on an emergency and space available basis. If the need to surrender is not urgent, we can help provide you with pet food and supplies from our Pet Food Pantry.

Please join the staff and volunteers at Franklin County Animal Shelter for the much-awaited “Strut For Strays” timed 5k run event on September 7, 2024 at Titcomb Mountain – dogs are very welcome! Lace up your running shoes for a competitive race or you can take a nice, leisurely stroll around the trail. Together, we will make a difference in the lives of shelter animals who are seeking their forever homes! Whether you are a seasoned runner or just simply enjoy a pleasant walk, this event welcomes all animal lovers, and you are welcome to bring your dogs to strut right beside you! By participating in Strut for Strays, you will be advocating for the well-being of our beloved strays, and every stride you take will pave the way to a brighter future for them. Join us at Titcomb Mountain Ski Slope, 180 Ski Slope Road, Farmington, ME 04938. Same day registration is at 8 a.m. and the Race/Walk Begins at 9 a.m. For more information go to https://fcanimalshelter.org/strut-for-strays-2024

Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our open hours to schedule an appointment. Also call if you are interested in other shelter services such as Pet Nail Trim – $10/pet; Microchip Services – $20/pet; Pet ID Tags- $5/tag; Frontline, Under 70 pounds – $10; Frontline, Over 70 pounds – $15; and Cat Spay/Neuter Voucher – $40/pet.

We are currently able to accept surrenders on an emergency and space available basis. If the need to surrender is not urgent, we can help provide you with pet food and supplies from our Pet Food Pantry.

If you want someone to accompany you as you Strut for Strays, consider one of these little legumes!

Garbanzo, Clover, and Navy – Males – 4 months – Hound mix

Meet Mama Lentil’s remaining Legumes! These three pups are full of energy, excitement, and lots of love! Born in our care in April, these hounds have grown up right before our eyes. Many of their siblings have already been adopted, but these three are also waiting to find their fur-ever homes too. We are having a special on these bouncy pups, where they are available to adopt for a reduced price of $250. They are quite vocal, always letting you know what is going on around them, and they are very interested in the world! As they are getting bigger, they will need to do a meet and greet with any dogs from your home, and Mama Lentil has a very keen prey drive, so it is important to keep this in mind if you have any small pets in your house. Schedule an appointment to meet with any of these three boys!

Pears – Male – 1 year – Orange tabby Meet Pears! This adorable little orange tabby is extremely cat-social, though he gets a bit spooked by new people. He does not like to be approached or held by people, but he is a resident member of our FCAS Cuddle Puddle! He absolutely loves to snuggle and to play with other cats. He also loves wet food and spring toys. He is on a special diet of C/D food for urinary care, so keep that in mind when it comes to food if you have other cats. He should go to a home with other cats, and he has the potential to become more social with people when in a home.

Copy the Story Link