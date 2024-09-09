FARMINGTON — Firefighters responded to two fires between Friday afternoon and Sunday.

A chimney fire Sunday morning at 147 Granite Heights extended into the attic and caused some smoke damage, Fire Rescue Chief Tim “TD” Hardy said Monday. Brent McCafferty and his wife got out of the house safely. The fire was reported at about 9:07 a.m.

The chimney was damaged and needs repair.

Just before 4 p.m. Friday about 20 occupants left the Deer Crossing Apartments at 264 Titcomb Hill Road because of a cooking fire, Hardy said.

NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel treated one person for smoke inhalation.

The fire department was alerted by a fire alarm. When firefighters arrived, smoke was coming out a window at apartment unit 111.

The fire was contained to the stove, he said. Firefighters removed it and maintenance was going to clean it.

Firefighters ventilated the building. There was some smoke damage to the unit.

About 22 firefighters from Farmington, New Sharon and Wilton responded.

Stanford Management owns the complex.

