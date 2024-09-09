Irene Poirier holds a plaque Thursday after being presented with the Boston Post Cane by the Rumford Select Board at the Town Hall. She is the town’s oldest resident at 99 years. Her birthday is Dec. 20. With her, from left are her daughters Rachael White and Sharon Welch, and granddaughter Heidi Gray. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times

filed under:
photography, Rumford maine

