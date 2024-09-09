RANGELEY — Two residents are running for the selectman’s position held by Wendyll Caisse’s, who resigned in August to move to Dallas Plantation.
Keith Savage and Ethna Thompson are seeking the post, Town Clerk Marti Belt wrote in an email. The term expires June 30, 2026.
Thompson is a former selectman.
The election is Nov. 5.
The Select Board accepted Caisse’s resignation Sept. 3 and her last day in office was Friday.
