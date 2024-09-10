SALEM TOWNSHIP —All Maine School Administrative District 58 schools went into lockdown for less than an hour Tuesday morning regarding an alleged potential threat received at the high school, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said.

Following an investigation, no evidence of a threat was found.

As a result, safety protocols were enacted, all schools and students were locked down and those arriving were sent home. The alleged juvenile suspect was located quickly as he got out of his car driven by a parent as he was going to go into the Mt. Abram High School. The student was questioned along with the parent and there were no weapons found, Nichols said.

Franklin County deputies arrived within minutes of the call at 7:42 a.m. and checked all of the schools to make sure everything was all right, he said. Deputies took control of the situation until it was determined no threat existed.

“It was determined that there was no evidence of a threat, unsubstantiated information from unknown juveniles regarding the alleged suspect juvenile, were being spread through a series of ‘Snapchat’ posts and the juvenile rumor mill,” he said.

A parent became aware of these rumors and notified school staff.

School staff took immediate appropriate action and lockdown procedures were enacted, Nichols said .

“The school did a great job. They did what they were supposed to do,” he said.

The schools immediately went into lockdown and diverted school buses, MSAD 58 Superintendent Laura Columbia wrote in an email.

“After a thorough investigation, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has determined that the threat was not substantiated and was the result of a misunderstanding,” she wrote. “We are grateful to those who reported the concern, and as always, we encourage everyone to report any suspicious activity.”

Messages were sent to parents about the situation.

Today also reinforced the importance of families not coming to the school during lockdown situations, she wrote after explaining the matter to families.

“When families arrive at the school, it diverts critical resources away from first responders and school administrators who are ensuring the safety of our students and staff. I understand this can be challenging, but our top priority is to maintain a secure environment for everyone,” she wrote.

“A heartfelt thank you to Principal (Timothy) Richards and his team for their quick and effective response, and to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for their immediate and thorough investigation,” she wrote. “We are proud of our students following the established processes for a lockdown during this time of uncertainty. Students and staff at all schools have resumed their normal daily schedules and activities.”

MSAD 58 has schools in Kingfield, Strong, Phillips and Salem Township in northern Franklin County.

