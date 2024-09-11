Art Show

PHILLIPS — Phillips Area Community Center will host an Art Show on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at PACC, 21 Depot St. Admission is free. There will be food for sale. Artists are sought for this one day event. Space or tables are $10 each – 6 or 8 foot tables will be provided. Arrangements may be made to set up late Saturday, weather permitting for those wishing to set up outside. Register early by calling Winona Davenport 207-639-4296. Leave message for return call.

POW/MIA

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335. On Sept. 20, the post will be having their annual POW-MIA recognition day at the POW MIA bridge in Jay at 6 p.m. Please take time to join us in remembering our comrades who were prisoners of war and missing in action. Your participation would be greatly appreciated. A light lunch of soup and sandwiches will be held at the Post after the ceremony.

Essentials

FARMINGTON — The Essentials Closet ministry at Old South Church in Farmington offers personal care products free of charge to people in the greater Farmington area who are having trouble making ends meet. In September, the Essentials Closet will be open on Monday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to noon and on Wednesday, Sept 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. Enter the church building, located at 235 Main St., through the door off the parking lot at the corner of Main St. and Depot St. Following the signs, go down a short flight of stairs and you will see it straight ahead of you.

Job Corps

REGION — Penobscot Job Corps is accepting applications for eligible youth ages 16-24. Job Corps offers hands-on training in high demand careers and students receive free housing, meals, medical care, living allowance, training clothing and more. Career counseling and job referrals are provided upon program completion. Contact Alison Moyer at 207-881-3366 or moyer.alison@jobcorps.org today to speak to an admissions counselor about trade program offerings.”

Suppers

INDUSTRY — The Industry Senior Social is now the “All Ages Potluck Social.” Everyone is welcome. The social will be held the third Thursday of each month (11 a.m. -1 p.m., Sept 19) Lunches will continue through November or maybe through the winter, if there is enough interest. Industry Town Office, 1033 Industry Rd. Starting in August, we’ll have a sign up for potluck and still take donations for activities. Free lunch and usually an activity. Sept. 19 will be the next lunch, menu to be announced. FMI call Kathy 860-8102.

EAST WILTON — On Saturday, Sept. 21, there will be a Public Supper at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, from 5 to 6 p.m. The menu will be oven baked breaded chicken breast, homemade mashed potato, gravy, fresh cooked carrots, dinner roll, and homemade dessert. The price will be $12 for adults and $6 for those under 12. Public suppers are sit down service in the hall. Take out by in person request will be available. Hope to see you all there. Please contact for more details: Robert Lawrence 207-778-2354, Clint Coolidge 207-645-4053, David Baker 207-491-9466.

CARTHAGE — A harvest supper will be held September 28 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Carthage Grange Hall. Homemade meal with pork loin, potatoes, squash, yeast rolls, biscuits and desserts. Adults $10; $5 – age 10 and under. 50/50 Raffle.

Calendar raffle tickets will be available for purchase $10 each. Help Raise Money for the Carthage Bicentennial 2026.

207-418-8313

Concerts

FARMINGTON — Monthly Music Jam – 2nd Friday of every month – Jam Night at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Rd. The first one of the season is Sept. 13 from 6-8 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall downstairs. Come and listen to a wide variety of music from local talented musicians. Light snacks provided. FMI 207-779-0731.

FARMINGTON — Saturday, September 14, Old South Church Concert Series presents world class and award winning Irish uilleann piper, Conor Mallon and his band on their 2024 US Unearthed Tour at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30. FMI 207-491-5919 www.conormallon.com.

LIVERMORE FALLS — Music will again fill the air around the Livermore Falls Gazebo on Water Street, as summer winds its way into fall. Artists will perform from 6-8 p.m. unless otherwise indicated. Artists will perform with weather permitting, please bring your own comfy lawn chairs and enjoy, No smoking or vaping near musicians or other patrons. Please be courteous. Musicians are encouraged to contact Jocelyn Mosher-Collins at 207-779-7345 if they would like to perform on the schedule. Artists are added to the schedule as they can commit themselves.

On Mondays, Stained Grass will be the featured performer, 6-8 p.m. They will perform Monday Sept. 16. Stained Grass is a Bluegrass band, perform a variety of favorite musical selection.

Boots and Jeans will perform Wednesday, September 11. Boots and Jeans performs a wide variety of Country and Bluegrass. Matt Gilbert will be featured on Tuesday, September 17. Matt Gilbert is a local artist performing Classic Pop, Country and Rock. He encourages the audience to sing along with many familiar melodies.

Dennis Moro performs every other Wednesday, 11 and 25. Singer songwriter Dennis Moro, Maine Ole Opry member, will be performing his acoustic music featuring cover times as well as his original music.

Farmers Mkt.

PHILLIPS — The Phillips Farmers Market will continue to be held on Saturdays throughout the season at the Market’s new location – the Phillips Area Community Center on Depot Street. For additional information please contact Sandy Caton 207-639-2048. The Phillips Farmers Market will continue to offer the following: Fruit – Vegetables – Fresh Eggs – Pastries – Breads – Honey – Maple Syrup – Jams & Jellies – Handmade Products – Plants & Flowers – Artisans Wares.

Service

FARMINGTON — Old South Congregational Church is holding a special ecumenical Jazz worship service on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 9:30 a.m. featuring the septet Novel Jazz. It will be a service of music, readings, and reflections featuring music of Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn. We’d love to have as many people join us as possible. For more information call 207-778-0424.

Wood carvers



AUGUSTA — The 36th Annual Maine Woodcarvers Show & Competition will be held at Buker Community Center, 22 Armory Street in Augusta on October 5th from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Entries will be accepted Friday, Oct 4, 7 – 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct 5, 7–9 a.m. Come see beautiful wood carvings. For more information call Roberta White at 207-890-8307 or email Roberta1white1@gmail.com.

Meetings

LIVERMORE FALLS — Narcotics Anonymous (NA) meetings are held on Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls, 25 Church St. Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE FALLS — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Monday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 25 Church St., Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Friday evening at the North Livermore Baptist Church, located at 619 Federal Road in Livermore. Doors open around 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m.

