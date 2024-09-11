Do you dream of possibilities? Did you used to dream and then give up on them because they never seemed to come true? It’s hard to know when to let go of a dream. Although I’m confident any idea worth dreaming about is worth the effort of sticking with it. Sometimes, dreams take a lifetime to come true.

My maternal grandmother had a few pieces of Belleek china when I was a little girl. Belleek is a fragile china with a shamrock motif. When mom and I visited, I would gaze at those pieces of china sitting on her buffet and dream about going to Ireland. The years moved ahead; my grandmother moved, and her china went with her. More years passed, and the china was left to my mother when Grandma died. Now that my mother has passed, I have what is left of grandma’s china and the whole of my dream.

The Greek word oneiric means relating to or suggestive of dreams. Oneiric includes dreams while asleep or about something we’d like to do. Even artists and filmmakers use the suggestion as something related to our imagination and creativity. Dreaming of things we wish to do, be, discover, or happen for someone else is a part of life. Where we are in our belief that we deserve what we dream is critical to whether our dreams come true.

“What we resist, persists” is a well-known aphorism, meaning what we focus on draws strong energy. So when we focus on why our dreams can’t or won’t come true, they won’t because those reasons draw energy. When we focus on our dreams with positive energy, they are apt to be realized. Alternatively, we can write our dreams down, put the paper away, and then not focus so much on whether they will come true but put positive energies into action so that when the dream is for us, it will arrive. By “meant for you,” I mean that if they serve your soul’s higher purpose, the universe will conspire to bring fruition to your dream. Perhaps not so surprisingly, our dreams come true in more extraordinary ways than we could have imagined because the universe can reap the extraordinary out of the ordinary.

My dream of going to Ireland is coming true, and it already includes a story about the planning. We wanted to go on a vacation but couldn’t decide where, then one day, my Irish girlfriend said, “Why don’t you come here?” Duh! Of course! Why not, indeed! I picked two dates, but as it came time to make the reservations, I dragged my feet. A feeling in my heart told me the timing was wrong. I didn’t feel we should go that week, which was reinforced by several hurdles in our planning. Finally, the dates we wanted were not available. We moved our travel dates forward; no surprise, everything fell neatly into place.

I’m looking forward to our upcoming trip to the Emerald Isle and to a long-awaited dream coming true.

Copy the Story Link