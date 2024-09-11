LIVERMORE FALLS — At the Sunday, Sept. 1, First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls service, a quartet of Pastor Russ, Dianne Hirsh, Maggie and Margaret sang, “It Is Well With My Soul”.

Pastor Russ introduced his sermon, titled “Steward Your Best”. He used Scripture from the book of Leviticus, Chapter 22, Verses 17 – 20, and the Book of Matthew, Chapter 6, Verses 19 – 21. He explained that most Christians think that stewardship is about the amount of money one gives to their church. However, stewardship is about giving one’s life to God.

Becoming a good steward means living your life with god as your guide. We can spend all our money on owning the best house in town owning the most expensive vehicle(s) we can buy, wearing the most expensive clothing and give a lot of our money to our church. We’re show off our earthly treasures every day.

However, one day, we will all stand before God and He will judge us. He will look at each of us and ask us how we lived our lives: Were we kind to all people who crossed our paths, did we try to help help to those in need? Did we try to do good things for our community and make it a good place for our families? Did we include God in all aspects of our lives?

These are just some of the Heavenly treasures God will use to judge us. A good cares more for others, than himself or herself. A good Steward makes sure those in his/her family, the Church family, the neighborhood family feel safe and loved and cared for. These are the treasures God will look for when we are standing at the gates of Heaven.

The worship ended as we sang, “Give of Your Best to the Master”, followed by, “The Trees of the Field.

Announcements:

1. This month, we are collecting canned tuna for the food cupboard. In October, we will collect gravy for the annual Thanksgiving baskets.

2. Adult Sunday School will begin next Sunday, September 15, in the Sturtevant Room at 9:30 am.

3. The Worship Team meets each Thursday at 1 p.m. for rehearsal. All who like to sing are welcome.

4. There will be a potluck lunch next Sunday, September 15, followed by the annual quarterly business meeting. All are encouraged to attend.

5. First Baptist will participate in the Apple Pumpkin Festival. Needed are people to bake cookies and help pass them out with a bible Verse. If you are interested, please see Kay King Watson. The festival takes place at the Livermore Falls Recreation Park on September 28.

6. The Soap ‘n More Store will open on the same day, Saturday, September 28, from 9 a.m. to noon. This will be the last day bagged lunches will be given out.

7. The next hymnsing will take place on Sunday, September 29, at 6 p.m. Come and share the joy!

8. The movie “Chosen 4” will be shown at the parsonage, hosted as a Bible Study by Pastor Russ.

Special Announcement: Calvary Hill Baptist Church will welcome Brad White in a Free Concert on Friday, September 27, at 6:30 p.m. There will be a free bar-b-que supper at 5:30 p.m.

