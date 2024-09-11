JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, AMVETS Lane Dube Post 33, and American Legion Post 10, and their Auxiliaries will hold the annual public Prisoner of War/Missing In Action (POW/MIA) Recognition Ceremony on Friday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m. at the POW/MIA Memorial, corner of Route 4 and Riley Road, Jay.

All members, guests, and the public are welcome. Event will occur, rain or shine. The memorial is located on 12 Riley Road, near the intersection of Route 4 and Riley Road, at the beginning of the Memorial Bridge crossing the Androscoggin River. Ample parking is available beside the Ski Depot, and across the road at the Riverside Quick Stop.

This year marks the 33rd consecutive year that the POW/MIA ceremony has occurred. Ceremony will include the arrival the United Bikers of Maine and American Legion riders under escort of local Sheriffs and Police Departments; recognition of local POW/MIA’s; laying of wreath; local singers and musicians performing patriotic songs; and local firing squad and honor guard units. Contact VFW Post 3335 for more information, 207-897-5112.

“This year’s event will include participation of our young future leaders. We will have in the ceremony our local Civil Air Patrol Color Guard, and local students assisting during the event,” says Post Judge Advocate Jim Manter. “Local musicians Jan and Tom Gill will begin performing patriotic themed music at 6 p.m. Local and state leaders will be in attendance as well. The ceremony will officially begin once the Bikers arrive, and all riders have safely parked, approximately 6:15 p.m.”

Of note as well states Manter, is that “we are presently working with Maine DOT and the Town of Jay to close the Memorial Bridge again briefly to traffic, from approx. 6:20 to 6:40 p.m. This means that Crash Road will be closed to through traffic at corner of Riley Road and Crash Road, and Riley Road will be closed at the junction with Route 4. This is being done for the safety of attendees and ceremony participants. We certainly hope the public is understanding of the brief inconvenience of the road closure, while we honor our POW/MIA’s and plans accordingly,” adds Manter.

The annual POW/MIA ceremony is performed as a time-honored event to salute the veterans and families of the missing who continue to keep the candle of hope alive. The ceremony is normally celebrated on the National POW/MIA Recognition Day, which is always the third Friday of September. According to VFW Post 3335 Commander Abbie Dodgins, “Since WW II, more than 83,000 military men and women are missing or unaccounted for, and never made it home.

This ceremony is to recognize the sacrifice and dedication of our military members and families, that we shall never forget them”. This year’s guests of honor include local Mainers that had family members that were prisoners of war, and missing In action. Please join us for this important community ceremony.

The Post commander also adds, “ After the ceremony, all attendees are invited to join us at the VFW Post at 64 Jewell St. in fellowship and an opportunity to view our memorial ‘Table For One’, honoring our missing In action comrades.”

For more information on United States POW/MIA status and facts, visit Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency website at http://www.dpaa.mil/.

Copy the Story Link