ANDOVER — During a write-in ballot vote Tuesday at Town Hall, Wayne Rundlett was chosen to fill the vacant seat on the town’s three-member Select Board, according to Town Clerk Melinda Averill.

There were 57 votes in total: 24 for Rundlett; 22 for Kevin Scott; six for Denise Hurd; and five for Erik Poland.

Since no one returned nomination papers for the position by the August deadline, Tuesday’s election included write-in candidates only.

The board was down to two members, Chairperson Brian Mills and Justin Thacker, after Joe Luce resigned in the spring.

The town’s Select Board meetings are Tuesdays at Town Hall at 6 p.m.

Copy the Story Link