DIXFIELD — The Regional School Unit 56 board of directors were asked to return to livestreaming and recording meetings during Tuesday’s meeting at Dirigo High School.

Bethany Meehan-Poulin and Larry Whittington spoke during the meeting’s public comments period, both saying they thought the school board meetings should be livestreamed or video recorded as they have been in the past.

Meehan-Poulin said that with kids in sports and other activities, “it’s just nice to know what’s going on when we have to be away,” while Whittington said that video recording would enable transparency of the meetings.

“The public should have the opportunity to be involved in the activities of the board. … I suggest that someone needs to be responsible to make an audiovisual video recording of every meeting moment during the board meetings, with the exception of the executive meetings,” Whittington said.

The board livestreamed and recorded its meetings on Zoom and the district’s YouTube page the past four years since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last spring, the board decided to stop livestreaming and recording, among other cost-saving measures, in preparation for its $14.28 million budget for the 2024-25 school year.

During Tuesday’s board meeting, several directors spoke about the issue, most agreeing that the board and district should bring back the recorded meetings.

Director Brad Dyer of Carthage noted that the cost to bring back the livestreaming and recording service would be around $6,000. “We should find a way to bring it back, (although) I think financially within the budget that would be very tough,” he said.

Directors Natalie Sneller of Canton and Don Whittemore of Carthage said they had heard residents of their towns wanted the service back in place.

“(Carthage residents) weren’t able to see what we’re doing; and I think we should be able to come up with the money somewhere, if no more than to be transparent with the taxpayers,” Whittemore said.

Superintendent Pam Doyen told the board that she would inspect the school budget closely with Business Manager Mary Dailey, however she couldn’t promise that she could “magically come up with $5,000 or $6,000 to make this happen.”

In other business, the board voted to keep Chairperson Barbara Chow of Dixfield and Vice Chairperson Carl Lueders of Canton in those leadership positions for this year.

