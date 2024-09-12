LIVERMORE FALLS — A 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl are accused of breaking into Mend North Cannabis at 57 Main St. early Tuesday and stealing marijuana, marijuana products and money.

Officer Michael Adcock said Thursday that the two teenagers, both of Livermore Falls, will each be issued a summons on Class C charges of burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and criminal mischief.

The teenagers allegedly smashed out a surveillance video camera outside the store and threw a piece of asphalt through a window to enter the building. The surveillance video put the time at about 5 a.m.

Jars of medical marijuana, over $5,000 in marijuana product and an undisclosed amount of cash were stolen, Adcock said.

According to police, some of the stolen items were recovered in a car found abandoned near power lines on a road about 100 yards off state Route 17, including a large jar of marijuana.

A car was stolen from Livermore Falls and driven to Winthrop and left there. A second car was stolen in Winthrop and driven back to Livermore Falls before the break-in, Adcock said.

More than half of the stolen items were recovered, he said. Once the juveniles are served with the summons, they will be released to their parents.

The case will be processed through the Maine Juvenile Court system.

Copy the Story Link