JAY — New England Clean Energy Connect Transmission is reapplying for a shoreland zoning permit for its corridor running through the town of Jay.
The Planning Board will discuss the application Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Town Office.
The proposed 145.1-mile, high-voltage, direct current electric transmission line will run from the Quebec border to Lewiston to connect with the New England power grid to send “clean, renewable energy to Massachusetts consumers,” according to developers.
In 2021, the proposed transmission lines were estimated to cost $1 billion, and related facilities are capable of delivering up to 1,200 megawatts of electricity supply. The section of New England Clean Energy Connect’s approximate 7.09 miles in Jay will run from Turmel Road, at the Livermore Falls line, north through Jay and into Chesterville.
The Planning Board approved a permit in May 2021 and extended the permit for another year in 2023. With all the delays in the project, including posted roads this spring and other issues, the portion of the project in Jay is not complete. The existing permit will expire on Nov. 9, according to a letter from Samuel Rice, staff environmental specialist for Burns & McDonnell of Portland.
The project in the shoreland zoning area in Jay remains substantially unchanged since the May 18, 2021, permit was issued and extended on July 18, 2023.
The project continues to meet the standards and regulations of the town’s Shoreland Zoning Ordinance, including the update that voters approved on April 23 in a referendum vote.
The ordinance was amended to comply with the state’s change to the law that included changes to accessory dwelling units, on property that does not apply to NECEC, Rice wrote.
Minor adjustments have been made to the project that reduced the wetland area by 0.21 acre, or 9,339.05 square feet, Rice wrote.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments, and we encourage a thoughtful, open and lively exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. You can also read our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Readers may now see a Top Comments tab, which is an experimental software feature to detect and highlight comments that demonstrate compassion, reasoning, personal stories and curiosity, and encourage and promote civil discourse.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.