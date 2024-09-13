JAY — New England Clean Energy Connect Transmission is reapplying for a shoreland zoning permit for its corridor running through the town of Jay.

The Planning Board will discuss the application Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Town Office.

The proposed 145.1-mile, high-voltage, direct current electric transmission line will run from the Quebec border to Lewiston to connect with the New England power grid to send “clean, renewable energy to Massachusetts consumers,” according to developers.

In 2021, the proposed transmission lines were estimated to cost $1 billion, and related facilities are capable of delivering up to 1,200 megawatts of electricity supply. The section of New England Clean Energy Connect’s approximate 7.09 miles in Jay will run from Turmel Road, at the Livermore Falls line, north through Jay and into Chesterville.

The Planning Board approved a permit in May 2021 and extended the permit for another year in 2023. With all the delays in the project, including posted roads this spring and other issues, the portion of the project in Jay is not complete. The existing permit will expire on Nov. 9, according to a letter from Samuel Rice, staff environmental specialist for Burns & McDonnell of Portland.

The project in the shoreland zoning area in Jay remains substantially unchanged since the May 18, 2021, permit was issued and extended on July 18, 2023.

The project continues to meet the standards and regulations of the town’s Shoreland Zoning Ordinance, including the update that voters approved on April 23 in a referendum vote.

The ordinance was amended to comply with the state’s change to the law that included changes to accessory dwelling units, on property that does not apply to NECEC, Rice wrote.

Minor adjustments have been made to the project that reduced the wetland area by 0.21 acre, or 9,339.05 square feet, Rice wrote.

