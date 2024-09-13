To the Editor:

Every Mainer deserves to be able to age with dignity. But when I speak with many constituents in Franklin County, especially those on fixed incomes, I often hear from people who are struggling to get by. They’re worried about affording to age in their own homes, paying for groceries and keeping up with their monthly bills. One of the biggest concerns I hear is about the high price of the health care and medications they need.

In the Legislature, we’ve made it a priority to do everything we can to provide relief by lowering these costs. One of the solutions I am most proud of is passing legislation to expand eligibility for the Medicare Savings Program, which helps older people with lower incomes pay for some or all of their out-of-pocket costs for Medicare premiums, deductibles and copayments. It can also pay for the Part B premium, which is usually deducted from Social Security – putting real money back into people’s pockets.

This expansion is now in effect and is expected to help more than 45,000 Mainers. While the amount of the benefit varies depending on the individual, it typically averages around $7,300 – which has the potential to provide substantial relief. It won’t solve all of the concerns about costs, but it can help alleviate some of the anxiety that older people are experiencing.

To learn more and for help applying for the Medicare Savings Program, you can contact your local area agency on aging. Here in Franklin County, that’s SeniorsPlus, which can be reached at 1-800-427-1241. Another resource for information and assistance is Consumers for Affordable Health Care, which can be reached at 1-800-427-1241.

Scott Landry

State Representative

Farmington

