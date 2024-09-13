WILTON — SeniorsPlus, the designated Area Agency on Aging for Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford counties, will hold a public hearing on its 2025-2028 Area Plan that outlines the organization’s vision to serve the older and disabled adults populations over the next four years.

The public is invited to participate. Comments also are welcome via email or US mail. Written comments must be received on or before Oct. 7, via mail to SeniorsPlus, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston ME, 04240 or via email to ljohnson@seniorsplus.org. For more information, visit www.seniorsplus.org or call 1-800-427-1241.

The Area Plan on Aging public hearing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, in-person at 284 Main St., Suite 100, Wilton, and via Zoom.

To register for either option, please call 795-4010 or 1-800-427-1241.

An advanced draft plan can be reviewed at www.seniorsplus.org or interested parties may request a copy by calling the office of SeniorsPlus at 795-4010 or 1-800-427-1241.

Copy the Story Link