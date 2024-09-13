JAY — The chairperson of the Regional School Unit 73 board of directors announced his immediate resignation Thursday night, saying he will form a nonprofit to educate and support those who work with sufferers of brain disorders.

“This decision didn’t come lightly,” said Bob Staples of Jay, who wrote a letter announcing his decision.

“As people know, our son Brett died tragically on Aug. 6 of this year,” he said. “Eight days after his death we found out about a state legislated program that might have helped him. The program, Progressive Treatment Plan was enacted into law in 2003 by the Honorables John Nutting and Peter Mills.”

Staples noted the law was strengthened by the Legislature in 2010.

“The people who, by legislation, can make a referral to the court to enter someone with a brain disorder and are dangerous to themselves or others include law enforcement and those in the medical field,” he said. “I have spoken to many in both fields who have never heard of the program.”

Staples said his son was schizoaffective and a few years ago he went out in 20 degree below zero weather wearing socks. “Severe frostbite took half of one foot and half a toe on the other,” he said. “He was clearly a danger to himself. No one told us about PTP.”

Brett Staples, 34, was living in Portland when he was struck and killed by an Amtrak Downeaster train while walking on the tracks there.

This past year, the Maine State Legislature voted unanimously to fund a program aimed at teaching referrers what to look for in people in crisis and how to refer them to the program, Staples said.

“The cost was set at $266,000,” he noted. Gov. Mills’ administration blocked the plan, saying the state couldn’t afford it, he said.

“Clearly, Gov. Mills didn’t think that my son was worth that amount, nor were the 18 people that were shot down in Lewiston last year,” Staples said. “Not to mention the many others who might have benefitted from this program.”

Staples also referred to LD 445, IMD Federal Waiver for Mental Health, which Mills blocked. The program would have brought $12 million from the federal government into Maine, if the state put $1 million into it, he said.

“Think what $13 million would have done for people in Maine suffering from brain disorders,” he said.

Schizoaffective disorder is a chronic mental illness that combines symptoms of schizophrenia and a mood disorder.

The goal of the nonprofit is to educate those who, by law, are referrers, Staples said. Providing helpful materials will also support them, he noted.

“Since this endeavor will take up most of my time, I feel that I really can’t continue as an RSU 73 board member,” he said. “I wish the board the best. Remember, you are here for the children.”

