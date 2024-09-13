TEMPLE — Temple community members are encouraged to participate in a public workshop on Sept. 23 to inform the town’s enrollment in Maine’s Community Resilience Partnership, a program that helps communities reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions while adapting to extreme weather, flooding, and other climate impacts through direct support and grants of up to $50,000.

Temple is one of 13 towns in Franklin County – including Farmington, Wilton, Avon, and Strong – that have enrolled or are currently enrolling in the Partnership. To date, the Partnership has awarded nearly $8.5 million for projects in over 150 communities across the state.

By attending the workshop, community members will help Temple prioritize resilience projects that range from energy efficiency upgrades and weatherization to watershed protection, extreme weather planning, and more.

The public workshop about Temple’s enrollment will be held on Monday, September 23 from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Temple town office (258 Temple Rd). All are welcome to attend the workshop, and youth participation is encouraged. Compensation and a Zoom option are available upon request.

Those who need remote access, a stipend, or other accommodations to participate may contact Temple’s service provider, Center for an Ecology-Based Economy. For more information, visit www.ecologybasedeconomy.org/communityresilience, or contact us at resilience@ecologybasedeconomy.org or 207-739-2101.

