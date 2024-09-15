Fifteen-month-old twins Rhett, left, and Stella Langlain of Livermore look Sunday at sheep during opening day of the Farmington Fair, which runs through Saturday at 292 High St. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Dylan Granquist of Dixfield, left, selects freeze-dried strawberries Sunday afternoon from Kate Spardello, co-owner of Eve’s Garden in Kingfield, at her booth in the Starbird Building during opening day of the Farmington Fair, which runs through Saturday at 292 High St. This is the first year the Spardellos have had a booth at the fair, where their offerings include freeze-dried fruit, candy and more. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Officials Faylene Nile, left, and Maggie Cook check entries Sunday at the Exhibition Hall during opening day of the Farmington Fair, which runs through Saturday at 292 High St. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
The Farmington Fair opens Sunday to warm, sunny weather, with much to see and do. Above, Laylah Cox of Bangor and her horse, JK French Star, knock over a barrel during a barrel racing class put on by the Maine Barrel Racing Association. The fair runs through Saturday at 292 High St. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
