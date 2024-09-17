JAY — Poppy’s Redemption Center is under threat of closing just two months after opening at 246 Main St., according to a post on its Facebook page Sept. 11.

David Madore, director of communications/legislative at the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, said Kristin Workman, the owner of Four Winds Too Redemption Center at 68 Main St. in Livermore Falls, filed an appeal to have the state revoke Poppy’s business license, claiming there is not enough need to warrant two redemption centers in Jay.

According to Maine statute, municipalities with a population of under 5,000 may only have one redemption center. Jay’s population is 4,620.

State law allows an exception to the one-center rule if “the applicant has demonstrated a compelling public need for an additional redemption center in the municipality.”

The North Jay Redemption Center, also known as The Juice Box, at 67 East Dixfield Road in Jay, has been in business for at least three years.

The Maine DEP will investigate the issue and make the final decision, Madore said.

Gigi’s Pizzaroni, a nearby business, reposted Poppy’s Facebook message and is leading a petition drive in support of keeping the Poppy’s open.

“They are a good addition to the community,” Erica Poland, owner of Gigi’s Pizzaroni, said. Poppy’s has done a lot for the community since opening, she said, including fundraisers for the makeover of Spruce Mountain Ski Slopes and for the victims of the recent fire in Jay.

“We’re here for them,” Arthur Vigue, Poppy’s owner, said about the community.

The petition lists multiple reasons for a second redemption center, including overcrowding in other centers nearby, the need for jobs, and environmental impact.

Poland said the petition has nearly 150 signatures. It is unknown how many are needed.

Madore said he was not aware of the petition drive.

